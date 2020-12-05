Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 8-1; Virginia Tech 4-5

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Clemson struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 46.11 points per game.

When you finish with 335 more yards than your opponent like the Tigers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Pittsburgh Panthers 52-17 at home. With Clemson ahead 38-10 at the half, the game was all but over already. WR Cornell Powell and RB Travis Etienne were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former caught six passes for one TD and 176 yards and the latter punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Clemson's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. CB Mario Goodrich picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, a win for Virginia Tech just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 47-14 punch to the gut against Pitt. The Hokies were down 40-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Virginia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Hendon Hooker, who passed for two TDs and 260 yards on 22 attempts in addition to picking up 53 yards on the ground. Hooker's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Tre Turner in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Clemson's victory brought them up to 8-1 while the Hokies' loss pulled them down to 4-5. Clemson is 6-1 after wins this season, and Virginia Tech is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won both of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last six years.