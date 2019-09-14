How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Furman: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Furman football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. Furman (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 1-1-0; Furman 1-1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Furman will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Virginia Tech at noon at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while Furman will be looking to right the ship.
After a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, the Paladins were humbled last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 42-48 to Georgia State.
As for the Hokies, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Boston College, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. The Hokies came out on top against Old Dominion by a score of 31-17. Old Dominion can consider this payback for the 35-49 loss they dealt the Hokies the last time the teams encountered one another.
Furman took a serious blow against the Hokies when the teams last met four seasons ago, falling 3-42. Can Furman avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Hokies are a big 24 point favorite against the Paladins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Virginia Tech 42 vs. Furman 3
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 71 degrees.
