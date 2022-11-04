Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-5; Virginia Tech 2-6

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Thursday, Virginia Tech and the NC State Wolfpack were almost perfectly matched up, but the Hokies suffered an agonizing 22-21 defeat. A silver lining for Virginia Tech was the play of QB Grant Wells, who passed for one TD and 243 yards on 22 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Wells' 85-yard touchdown toss to WR Kaleb Smith in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Wells' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their bruising 41-16 loss to the Florida State Seminoles might stick with them for a while. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia Tech, but they got two touchdowns from QB Zach Pyron.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Yellow Jackets when the two teams previously met in October of last year, winning 26-17. Will Virginia Tech repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech both have three wins in their last six games.