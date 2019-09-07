How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: Virginia Tech 0-1-0; Old Dominion 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Virginia Tech 6-7-0; Old Dominion 4-8-0;

What to Know

Old Dominion will square off against Virginia Tech at noon on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Monarchs won the last time they met up with Norfolk State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Last Saturday, the Monarchs came out on top in a nail-biter against Norfolk State last Saturday, sneaking past 24-21. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Norfolk State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against Boston College, falling 28-35. If the Hokies were hoping to take revenge for the 21-31 defeat against Boston College the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Virginia Tech's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Old Dominion's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Monarchs ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 471.4 on average. The Hokies ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 33. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Monarchs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 28 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Virginia Tech and Old Dominion both have one win in their last two games.