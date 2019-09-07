How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: Virginia Tech 0-1-0; Old Dominion 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Virginia Tech 6-7-0; Old Dominion 4-8-0;
What to Know
Old Dominion will square off against Virginia Tech at noon on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Virginia Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Monarchs won the last time they met up with Norfolk State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Last Saturday, the Monarchs came out on top in a nail-biter against Norfolk State last Saturday, sneaking past 24-21. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Norfolk State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against Boston College, falling 28-35. If the Hokies were hoping to take revenge for the 21-31 defeat against Boston College the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Virginia Tech's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Old Dominion's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Monarchs ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 471.4 on average. The Hokies ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 33. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Hokies are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Monarchs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 28 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Virginia Tech and Old Dominion both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 49 vs. Virginia Tech 35
- Sep 23, 2017 - Virginia Tech 38 vs. Old Dominion 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 2
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 2 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan vs Army odds, picks, simulation
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan football.
-
Ohio State-Cincinnati prediction, pick
The Buckeyes and Bearcats will help kick off Saturday's slate of Week 2 games at noon ET
-
Michigan vs. Army pick, live stream
The Wolverines will try to hold off the vaunted rushing attack of the Black Knights