Who's Playing

Wofford @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Wofford 0-2; Virginia Tech 1-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wofford Terriers at 11 a.m. ET Sept. 17 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Virginia Tech should still be riding high after a win, while Wofford will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hokies and the Boston College Eagles last week was still a pretty decisive one as Virginia Tech wrapped it up with a 27-10 victory at home. Virginia Tech's RB Keshawn King filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 65-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Virginia Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed BC's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was DL TyJuan Garbutt and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Garbutt.

Meanwhile, the Terriers suffered a grim 26 to nothing defeat to the Elon Phoenix last week.

Wofford's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Virginia Tech's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if Wofford can steal Virginia Tech's luck or if Virginia Tech records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.