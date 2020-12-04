Who's Playing

Boston College @ Virginia

Current Records: Boston College 6-4; Virginia 4-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Cavaliers' strategy against the Abilene Christian Wildcats two weeks ago. Virginia claimed a resounding 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian at home. That looming 40-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Virginia yet this season. QB Brennan Armstrong continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 383 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 52 yards on the ground. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Armstrong this season.

Meanwhile, BC was able to grind out a solid win over the Louisville Cardinals last week, winning 34-27. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to QB Dennis Grosel, who passed for two TDs and 44 yards on seven attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground, and RB David Bailey, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Virginia is now 4-4 while BC sits at 6-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Virginia enters the game with 19 passing touchdowns, good for 17th best in the nation. Less enviably, BC is stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 112.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -142

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.