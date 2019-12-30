How to watch Virginia vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida @ No. 24 Virginia

Current Records: Florida 10-2; Virginia 9-4

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Florida and Virginia will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. The Gators have a defense that allows only 14.42 points per game, so Virginia's offense will have their work cut out for them.

When you finish with 261 more yards than your opponent like Florida did four weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Florida State Seminoles as they made off with a 40-17 victory. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 343 yards on 41 attempts.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 62-17, which was the final score in Virginia's tilt against the Clemson Tigers three weeks ago. WR Hasise Dubois put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Florida's win lifted them to 10-2 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 9-4. We'll find out if Florida can add another positive mark to their record or if Virginia can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Florida's step.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.