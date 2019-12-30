How to watch Virginia vs. Florida: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Virginia vs. Florida football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Florida @ No. 24 Virginia
Current Records: Florida 10-2; Virginia 9-4
What to Know
The Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Florida and Virginia will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. The Gators have a defense that allows only 14.42 points per game, so Virginia's offense will have their work cut out for them.
When you finish with 261 more yards than your opponent like Florida did four weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Florida State Seminoles as they made off with a 40-17 victory. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 343 yards on 41 attempts.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 62-17, which was the final score in Virginia's tilt against the Clemson Tigers three weeks ago. WR Hasise Dubois put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for one TD and 130 yards.
Florida's win lifted them to 10-2 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 9-4. We'll find out if Florida can add another positive mark to their record or if Virginia can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Florida's step.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
Odds
The Gators are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
WKU vs. WMU, First Responders Bowl pick
The Hilltoppers and Broncos will square off on Monday afternoon in Dallas
-
Texas vs. Utah, Alamo Bowl pick
The Longhorns and Utes will finish off 2019 on New Year's Eve deep in the heart of Texas
-
GSU vs. Wyoming, Arizona Bowl pick
It's been a wild ride for both the Panthers and Cowboys, so naturally their seasons end in...
-
Navy vs. Kansas State, Liberty Bowl pick
Coming off their big Army-Navy Game win, the Midshipmen meet the Wildcats in Memphis
-
Florida St. vs Arizona St. Sun Bowl pick
The Seminoles and Sun Devils square off in the Sun Bowl with Arizona State as a 4.5-point favorite
-
Oklahoma WR Lamb declares for draft
Lamb was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 and saw his season end in the Peach Bowl
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Peach Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Iowa State vs. Notre Dame live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame football game