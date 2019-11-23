How to watch Virginia vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Virginia (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: Virginia 7-3; Liberty 6-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Liberty Flames have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Virginia has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Liberty at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while Liberty will be stumbling in from a loss.

Virginia decided to play defense against itself two weeks ago, but the squad still came out ahead despite 81 yards in penalties. They managed a 33-28 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Virginia QB Bryce Perkins was slinging it as he picked up 106 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 258 passing yards.

Liberty came within a touchdown against the BYU Cougars, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. The Flames' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Stephen Calvert, who passed for 303 yards and three TDs on 45 attempts, and WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, who caught ten passes for 162 yards and one TD.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Liberty's loss took them down to 6-4 while Virginia's victory pulled them up to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 113.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Flames rank 16th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 300.4 on average. Maybe that strength will give Liberty the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Flames.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.