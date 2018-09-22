How to watch Virginia vs. Louisville football game

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. Louisville Cardinals (away)

Current records: Virginia 2-1; Louisville 2-1

What to Know

Virginia will look to defend its home turf on Saturday against Louisville at 12:30 p.m. Virginia will be looking to avenge the 21-38 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Virginia had a rough outing against Indiana two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia were able to grind out a solid win over Ohio last week, winning 45-31.

Meanwhile, Louisville came out on top in a nail-biter against W. Kentucky, sneaking past 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but W. Kentucky made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisville and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday at 12:30 PM ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a solid 5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Last season, Virginia were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for Louisville, they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last 4 years.