How to watch Virginia vs. Louisville football game

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. Louisville Cardinals (away)

Current records: Virginia 2-1; Louisville 2-1

What to Know

Virginia will look to defend its home turf on Saturday against Louisville at 12:30 p.m. Virginia will be looking to avenge the 21-38 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Virginia had a rough outing against Indiana two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Virginia were able to grind out a solid win over Ohio last week, winning 45-31.

Meanwhile, Louisville came out on top in a nail-biter against W. Kentucky, sneaking past 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but W. Kentucky made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisville and Virginia clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cavaliers are a solid 5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Last season, Virginia were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for Louisville, they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Louisville Cardinals 38 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 21
  • 2016 - Virginia Cavaliers 25 vs. Louisville Cardinals 32
  • 2015 - Louisville Cardinals 38 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 31
