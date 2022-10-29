Who's Playing

Miami (FL) @ Virginia

Current Records: Miami (FL) 3-4; Virginia 3-4

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (FL) will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last week, the Cavaliers turned the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 411 yards to 201. Virginia came out on top against Georgia Tech by a score of 16-9. It took four tries, but Virginia can finally say that they have a win on the road. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 255 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 91 yards.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes suffered a grim 45-21 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils last week. Miami (FL) was probably expecting an easy win given their 10-point advantage in the point spread, but Duke gave them no such satisfaction. The losing side was boosted by WR Colbie Young, who caught six passes for two TDs and 127 yards. Jake Garcia's 71-yard touchdown toss to Young in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Miami (FL)'s defeat took them down to 3-4 while Virginia's victory pulled them up to 3-4. Giving up eight turnovers, Miami (FL) had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Virginia can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Virginia.