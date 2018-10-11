How to watch Virginia vs. Miami (Fla.): NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Virginia vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Virginia Cavaliers (home) vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (away)
Current records: Virginia 3-2; Miami (Fla.) 5-1
What to Know
Virginia has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Miami (Fla.) at home at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Virginia, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
After flying high against Louisville three weeks ago, Virginia came back down to earth. Virginia came up short against NC State two weeks ago, falling 35-21.
The crowd came for a game last Saturday, and Miami (Fla.) and Florida St. sure delivered. It was a contest that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Miami (Fla.) snuck past Florida St. for the 28-27 win. The win was familiar territory for Miami (Fla.), who now have five in a row.
Miami (Fla.)'s victory lifted them to 5-1 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. The Miami (Fla.) defense got after the quarterback against Florida St. to the tune of six sacks, so Virginia's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hurricanes are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cavaliers.
This season, Virginia is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Miami (Fla.), they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miami (Fla.) has won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 44 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 28
- 2016 - Virginia Cavaliers 14 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes 34
- 2015 - Miami (FL) Hurricanes 27 vs. Virginia Cavaliers 21
