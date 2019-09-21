How to watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 21 Virginia (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)

Current Records: Virginia 3-0-0; Old Dominion 1-1-0

What to Know

Virginia will take on Old Dominion at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cavaliers might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their contest against Florida State last week 31-24. RB Wayne Taulapapa looked sharp as he rushed for 53 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Taulapapa didn't help his team much against William & Mary two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against Virginia Tech. The Monarchs came up short against Virginia Tech, falling 31-17. Old Dominion was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Virginia Tech apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers enter the game with only 261.70 yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Monarchs are 14th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 308 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Monarchs.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.99

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 27-point favorite against the Monarchs.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.