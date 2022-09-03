Who's Playing
Richmond @ Virginia
Last Season Records: Virginia 6-6; Richmond 6-5
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Series History
Virginia and Richmond both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 01, 2018 - Virginia 42 vs. Richmond 13
- Sep 03, 2016 - Richmond 37 vs. Virginia 20