Who's Playing

Richmond @ Virginia

Last Season Records: Virginia 6-6; Richmond 6-5

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will play against a Division II opponent, the Richmond Spiders, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Series History

Virginia and Richmond both have one win in their last two games.