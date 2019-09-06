How to watch Virginia vs. William & Mary: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. William & Mary (away)
Current Records: Virginia 1-0-0; William & Mary 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Virginia 8-5-0; William & Mary 4-6-0;
What to Know
Virginia will square off against William & Mary at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The teams both come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Virginia had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They had enough points to win and then some against Pittsburgh last Saturday, taking their matchup 30-14. Bryce Perkins and Wayne Taulapapa were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former passed for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries.
Meanwhile, William & Mary took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against Lafayette 30-17. That's another feather in the cap for the Tribe, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 34-point (!) margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Virginia didn't have too much trouble with William & Mary when the teams met two seasons ago as they won 28-10. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or does the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 34 point favorite against the Tribe.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Virginia have won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last five years.
- Sep 02, 2017 - Virginia 28 vs. William & Mary 10
- Sep 19, 2015 - Virginia 35 vs. William & Mary 29
