How to watch W. Kentucky vs. Army: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. Army (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 3-2-0; Army 3-2-0

What to Know

Army has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Army doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Black Knights might have drawn first blood against Tulane last week, but it was Tulane who got the last laugh. Army came up short against Tulane, falling 42-33. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Army, who until this contest were averaging 16.25 points allowed.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky fell to Old Dominion 37-34 when the two teams last met in October of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Hilltoppers had enough points to win and then some against Old Dominion, taking their matchup 20-3. Twenty seems to be a good number for the Hilltoppers as the team scooped up a win with the same point total in their game two weeks ago against UAB.

Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hilltoppers are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 97 on average. The Black Knights have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 72.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.