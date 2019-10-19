How to watch W. Kentucky vs. Charlotte: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 4-2-0; Charlotte 2-4-0

What to Know

Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41 points per game before their next game. Charlotte and Western Kentucky will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The 49ers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The 49ers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-23 punch to the gut against FIU last week. A silver lining for the 49ers was the play of RB Benny LeMay, who picked up 144 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught four passes for 90 yards. QB Chris Reynolds' longest connection was to LeMay for 35 yards in the first quarter. LeMay has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They walked away with a 17-8 win over Army.

Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hilltoppers come into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 172.7. Less enviably, the 49ers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charlotte.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 9-point favorite against the 49ers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

W. Kentucky and Charlotte both have one win in their last two games.