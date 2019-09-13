How to watch W. Kentucky vs. Louisville: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. Louisville (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 1-1-0; Louisville 1-1-0

What to Know

Louisville will square off against W. Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Louisville got themselves on the board against E. Kentucky last week, but E. Kentucky never followed suit. The Cardinals took their contest with ease, bagging a 42 to nothing victory over the Colonels. QB Jawon Pass did work as he passed for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, W. Kentucky and FIU couldn't quite live up to the 57.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. W. Kentucky managed a 20-14 win over FIU. The Panthers can consider this payback for the 17-38 loss they dealt the Hilltoppers the last time the teams encountered one another.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Saturday, where they covered a 21-point spread.

When the two teams met last season, Louisville beat W. Kentucky by a goal, winning 20-17. Will Louisville repeat their success, or does W. Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 10 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.