How to watch W. Michigan vs. Ball State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Ball State (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 5-4; Ball State 4-3
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between Ball State and Western Michigan at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Waldo Stadium. If the contest is anything like Ball State's 42-41 win from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 34-21 defeat against Ohio last week. A silver lining for Ball State was the play of RB Walter Fletcher, who rushed for 156 yards and one TD on 14 carries. This was the first time Fletcher has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 319 more yards than your opponent like Western Michigan did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Bowling Green 49-10. RB LeVante Bellamy went supernova for Western Michigan as he rushed for 178 yards and four TDs on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Bellamy's 75-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Not surprisingly, Bellamy's sharp day set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Ball State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Western Michigan enters the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for fifth in the the nation. But Ball State is even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for third in the the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Cardinals a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
W. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.
- Nov 13, 2018 - Ball State 42 vs. W. Michigan 41
- Sep 30, 2017 - W. Michigan 55 vs. Ball State 3
- Nov 01, 2016 - W. Michigan 52 vs. Ball State 20
- Nov 05, 2015 - W. Michigan 54 vs. Ball State 7
