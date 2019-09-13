How to watch W. Michigan vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: W. Michigan 1-1-0; Georgia State 2-0-0
What to Know
Georgia State will head out on the road to face off against W. Michigan at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Waldo Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Georgia State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Panthers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Furman last week, but they still walked away with a 48-42 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, W. Michigan was humbled. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 17-51 punch to the gut against Michigan State. If W. Michigan was hoping to take revenge for the 14-28 defeat against Michigan State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Georgia State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while W. Michigan's loss dropped them down to 1-1. The Broncos are 10th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 78.50 on average. On the other hand, the Panthers enter the game with 7 passing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.71
Odds
The Broncos are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as an 11.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
W. Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Georgia State 15 vs. W. Michigan 34
