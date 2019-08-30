How to watch W. Michigan vs. Monmouth: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Western Michigan vs. Monmouth (NJ) football game
Who's Playing
W. Michigan (home) vs. Monmouth (away)
Last Season Records: W. Michigan 7-5-0; Monmouth 8-3-0;
What to Know
Monmouth and W. Michigan will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Waldo Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After an 8-3 record last season, Monmouth comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. Meanwhile, W. Michigan was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
Since the experts predict a loss, Monmouth will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 25.5 point favorite against the Hawks.
Over/Under: 74
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
