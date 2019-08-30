How to watch W. Michigan vs. Monmouth: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

W. Michigan (home) vs. Monmouth (away)

Last Season Records: W. Michigan 7-5-0; Monmouth 8-3-0;

What to Know

Monmouth and W. Michigan will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Waldo Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After an 8-3 record last season, Monmouth comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. Meanwhile, W. Michigan was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Since the experts predict a loss, Monmouth will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium, Michigan

Waldo Stadium, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 25.5 point favorite against the Hawks.

Over/Under: 74

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.