Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4, Wake Forest 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against Wake Forest since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The two teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Pittsburgh will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Pittsburgh's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against Louisville by a score of 38-21 (the very same score they lost by the week prior).

Christian Veilleux was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns. M.J. Devonshire got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 30-13 to Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Wake Forest's loss dropped them down to 3-3.

Wake Forest is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 1-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Demon Deacons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last 5 years.

Dec 04, 2021 - Pittsburgh 45 vs. Wake Forest 21

Nov 17, 2018 - Pittsburgh 34 vs. Wake Forest 13

Injury Report for Wake Forest

Brendon Harris: out (Undisclosed)

Donavon Greene: Out for the Season (Knee)

Michael Kern: out (Shoulder)

Chase Jones: Out for the Season (Concussion)

Mitch Griffis: questionable (Undisclosed)

Gavin Ellis: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Eldrick Robinson II: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Nick Sharpe: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Pittsburgh