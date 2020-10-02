Who's Playing

Campbell @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Campbell 0-3; Wake Forest 0-2

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Truist Field.

It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Wake Forest was not quite the NC State Wolfpack's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for the Demon Deacons as they fell 45-42 to the Wolfpack. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Wake Forest had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for three TDs and 131 yards on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Campbell was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them, who lost 52-21 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Campbell was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Hajj-Malik Williams, who accumulated 101 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 44 yards. Williams' longest connection was to WR Jalen Kelsey for 42 yards in the second quarter.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 34.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.