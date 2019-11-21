How to watch Wake Forest vs. Duke: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wake Forest (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-3; Duke 4-6

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at BB&T Field. Neither Duke nor Wake could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

There's no need to mince words: the Blue Devils lost to the Syracuse Orange last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49-6. QB Quentin Harris just could not get things rolling his way: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 157 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Wake took a serious blow against the Clemson Tigers, falling 52-3. Wake was down 45-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Blue Devils took a serious blow against the Demon Deacons when the two teams last met in last November, falling 59-7. Can the Blue Devils avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Wake Forest and Duke both have two wins in their last four games.