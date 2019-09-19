How to watch Wake Forest vs. Elon: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Elon football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Elon (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 3-0-0; Elon 2-1-0
What to Know
Wake Forest has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Elon at BB&T Field at noon on Saturday. Wake Forest is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Demon Deacons and North Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 65-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Demon Deacons snuck past North Carolina with a 24-18 win. QB Jamie Newman did work as he rushed for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Elon was successful in their previous meeting against Richmond, and they didn't afford Richmond any payback this time around. Elon was the clear victor by a 42-20 margin over Richmond. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Phoenix.
Everything came up roses for the Demon Deacons against the Phoenix when the teams last met four seasons ago as the squad secured a 41-3 victory. Will the Demon Deacons repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 03, 2015 - Wake Forest 41 vs. Elon 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times