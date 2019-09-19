How to watch Wake Forest vs. Elon: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wake Forest (home) vs. Elon (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-0-0; Elon 2-1-0

What to Know

Wake Forest has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Elon at BB&T Field at noon on Saturday. Wake Forest is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Demon Deacons and North Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 65-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Demon Deacons snuck past North Carolina with a 24-18 win. QB Jamie Newman did work as he rushed for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Elon was successful in their previous meeting against Richmond, and they didn't afford Richmond any payback this time around. Elon was the clear victor by a 42-20 margin over Richmond. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Phoenix.

Everything came up roses for the Demon Deacons against the Phoenix when the teams last met four seasons ago as the squad secured a 41-3 victory. Will the Demon Deacons repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.