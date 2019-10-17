How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Wake Forest 5-1-0; Florida State 3-3-0
What to Know
Florida State is 4-0 against Wake Forest since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at BB&T Field. The Seminoles won both of their matches against Wake Forest last season (26-19 and 38-17) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The afternoon started off rough for Florida State on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-14 punch to the gut against Clemson. Florida State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
After a string of five wins, Wake Forest's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of Louisville by a score of 62-59. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles are 13th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 464.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Seminoles, the Demon Deacons enter the contest with 540.5 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Florida State have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Florida State 38 vs. Wake Forest 17
- Sep 30, 2017 - Florida State 26 vs. Wake Forest 19
- Oct 15, 2016 - Florida State 17 vs. Wake Forest 6
- Oct 03, 2015 - Florida State 24 vs. Wake Forest 16
-
