How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wake Forest (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 5-1-0; Florida State 3-3-0

What to Know

Florida State is 4-0 against Wake Forest since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at BB&T Field. The Seminoles won both of their matches against Wake Forest last season (26-19 and 38-17) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The afternoon started off rough for Florida State last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to Clemson. Florida State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.

After a string of five wins, Wake Forest's good fortune finally ran out. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 62-59 loss against Louisville. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Seminoles are 12th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 464.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Seminoles, the Demon Deacons enter the matchup with 540.5 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

BB&T Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seminoles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Florida State have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last five years.