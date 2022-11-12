Who's Playing

No. 15 North Carolina @ Wake Forest

Current Records: North Carolina 8-1; Wake Forest 6-3

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 3-1 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Tar Heels and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Truist Field. If the game is anything like UNC's 58-55 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, UNC narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Virginia Cavaliers 31-28. QB Drake Maye had a stellar game for UNC as he passed for two TDs and 293 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 74 yards.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came up short against the NC State Wolfpack last week, falling 30-21. WR A.T. Perry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 12 passes for one TD and 159 yards. Perry had some trouble finding his footing against the Louisville Cardinals two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Tar Heels are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UNC's win brought them up to 8-1 while the Demon Deacons' defeat pulled them down to 6-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UNC ranks first in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 31 on the season. Wake Forest is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 29.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Wake Forest.