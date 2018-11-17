How to watch Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (away)

Current records: Wake Forest 5-5-1; Pittsburgh 6-4-1

What to Know

Wake Forest are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per game before their next game. They will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at noon on Saturday. Wake Forest aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 27-23 victory over NC State. Jamie Newman, who passed for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Wake Forest's success.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh made easy work of Virginia Tech last Saturday and carried off a 52-22 win.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 5-5-1 and Pittsburgh to 6-4-1. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina

BB&T Field, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.70

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 6 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Wake Forest are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.