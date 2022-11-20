Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Syracuse 6-4; Wake Forest 6-4

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Truist Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Orange last week, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Florida State Seminoles 38-3. 'Cuse was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. QB Garrett Shrader had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.82 yards per passing attempt.

Wake Forest lost a heartbreaker to the North Carolina Tar Heels when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Demon Deacons had to settle for a 36-34 defeat against UNC. The losing side was boosted by QB Sam Hartman, who passed for four TDs and 320 yards on 31 attempts. Hartman's 60-yard touchdown toss to WR Donavon Greene in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

'Cuse is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with 'Cuse, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Orange come into the matchup boasting the 12th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at ten. But the Demon Deacons enter the contest with 33 passing touchdowns, good for third best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.22

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wake Forest have won four out of their last seven games against Syracuse.