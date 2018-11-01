How to watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)
Current records: Wake Forest 4-4; Syracuse 6-2
What to Know
Syracuse has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. Syracuse will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over NC State last week, winning 51-41. Eric Dungey, who passed for 411 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Syracuse's success. Eric Dungey has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Florida St., Wake Forest was happy to find some success last Saturday. Wake Forest took their game against Louisville by a conclusive 56-35 score.
Syracuse suffered a grim 64-43 defeat to Wake Forest the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Orange are a solid 6 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
This season, Wake Forest is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Wake Forest has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.
- 2017 - Syracuse Orange 43 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 64
- 2016 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 28 vs. Syracuse Orange 9
- 2015 - Syracuse Orange 30 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17
