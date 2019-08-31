How to watch Wake Forest vs. Utah St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Wake Forest (home) vs. Utah St. (away)
Last Season Records: Wake Forest 7-6-0; Utah St. 11-2-0;
What to Know
Utah St. and Wake Forest are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at BB&T Field. Utah St. ended up 11-2 last season and capped things off with a win over North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Meanwhile, Wake Forest was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah St. snagged 22 interceptions last year, the most in the nation. As for Wake Forest, they ranked 10th in penalties, closing the 2018 season only with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Since the experts predict a loss, Utah St. will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: BB&T Field, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a solid 5 point favorite against the Aggies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Demon Deacons, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2017 - Wake Forest 46 vs. Utah St. 10
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 84 degrees.
