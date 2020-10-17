Who's Playing

Virginia @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia 1-2; Wake Forest 1-2

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Demon Deacons and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Truist Field. Wake Forest should still be feeling good after a win, while Virginia will be looking to right the ship.

A well-balanced attack led Wake Forest over the Campbell Fighting Camels every single quarter on their way to victory two weeks ago. Wake Forest took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 66-14 victory over Campbell. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wake Forest had established a 52-14 advantage. RB Christian Beal-Smith had a stellar game for the Demon Deacons as he rushed for three TDs and 130 yards on 20 carries.

Wake Forest's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Traveon Redd and DB Zion Keith.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Virginia last week, but luck did not. They took a 38-21 bruising from the NC State Wolfpack. A silver lining for Virginia was the play of QB Lindell Stone, who passed for three TDs and 240 yards on 54 attempts.

Wake Forest's victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Demon Deacons haven't thrown an interception yet this season. But Virginia enters the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem,, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem,, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.