Who's Playing

No. 19 Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-1; Wake Forest 1-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Truist Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Virginia Tech on Saturday. They blew past the Boston College Eagles 40-14. QB Hendon Hooker went supernova for the Hokies as he passed for one TD and 111 yards on 15 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 164 yards.

Virginia Tech's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Brion Murray and DB Devin Taylor.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Wake Forest and the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Wake Forest wrapped it up with a 40-23 win at home. RB Kenneth Walker III had a stellar game for Wake Forest as he rushed for three TDs and 128 yards on 23 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Demon Deacons. K Nick Sciba delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Virginia Tech is now 2-1 while Wake Forest sits at a mirror-image 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech enters the contest with 319 rushing yards per game on average, good for third best in the nation. The Demon Deacons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with ten on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem,, North Carolina

Truist Field -- Winston-Salem,, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.