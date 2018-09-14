How to watch Washington St. vs. E. Washington: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington football game
Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars (home) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (away)
Current records: Washington St. 2-0; E. Washington 2-0
What to Know
On Saturday, E. Washington takes on Washington St. at 8:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
E. Washington didn't have too many spare points in their contest with N. Arizona last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win.
Meanwhile, Washington St. were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past San Jose St. 31-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for Washington St..
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington St. and E. Washington clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
E. Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Washington State Cougars 42 vs. Eastern Washington Eagles 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown