How to watch Washington St. vs. E. Washington: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars (home) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (away)

Current records: Washington St. 2-0; E. Washington 2-0

What to Know

On Saturday, E. Washington takes on Washington St. at 8:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

E. Washington didn't have too many spare points in their contest with N. Arizona last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win.

Meanwhile, Washington St. were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past San Jose St. 31-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for Washington St..

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington St. and E. Washington clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday at 8:00 PM ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.