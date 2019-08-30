How to watch Washington St. vs. New Mexico St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington St. (home) vs. New Mexico St. (away)

Last Season Records: Washington St. 10-2-0; New Mexico St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

New Mexico St. and Washington St. will face off at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Clarence D. Martin Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, New Mexico St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Washington St. ended up 10-2 last year and capped things off with a win over Iowa St. in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico St. was 30th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 265.2 on average. But Washington St. was even better: they ranked first in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the year with 373.80 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Washington St. a route to victory.

New Mexico St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 32-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Washington St. from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 31.5 point favorite against the Aggies.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.