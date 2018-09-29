How to watch Washington St. vs. Utah: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars (home) vs. Utah Utes (away)

Current records: Washington St. 3-1; Utah 2-1

What to Know

Utah has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Washington St. on the road at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Utah came up short against Washington two weeks ago, falling 21-7. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Zack Moss, who rushed for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, if Washington St. were riding high off their 59-24 takedown of E. Washington, that ride came to an abrupt end. Washington St. fell just short of USC by a score of 39-36. Washington St.'s defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday at 6:00 PM ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Washington St. are 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Utah, they are 0-1-1 against the spread

Series History

Washington St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.