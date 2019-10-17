How to watch Washington State vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Washington State (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Washington State 3-3-0; Colorado 3-3-0

What to Know

Washington State is 3-1 against Colorado since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but the Cougars were not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Cougars were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Arizona State 38-34. A silver lining for the Cougars was the play of QB Anthony Gordon, who passed for 466 yards and three TDs on 64 attempts.

Meanwhile, Colorado was the 41-38 winner over Oregon when they last met September of 2016. On Friday? They had no such luck. The Buffaloes were completely outmatched, falling 45-3 to Oregon. Colorado was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington State comes into the game boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 452.7. Less enviably, Colorado are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 307.2 on average. So the Colorado squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 71

Series History

Washington State have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.