How to watch Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Washington State vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Washington State (home) vs. Oregon State (away)
Current Records: Washington State 5-5; Oregon State 5-5
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The crowd came for a game last week, and Oregon State and the Arizona State Sun Devils sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Oregon State snuck past the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 35-34 win. The team ran away with 28 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Oregon State's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Jayden Daniels and got past Arizona State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 38 yards. Leading the way was LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, everything went Washington State's way against the Stanford Cardinal as they made off with a 49-22 win. QB Anthony Gordon had a stellar game for the Cougars as he passed for 520 yards and five TDs on 60 attempts.
Oregon State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 6-3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Oregon State ended up a good deal behind Washington State when they played when the two teams last met in last October, losing 56-37. Can the Beavers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 76
Series History
Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Washington State 56 vs. Oregon State 37
- Sep 16, 2017 - Washington State 52 vs. Oregon State 23
- Oct 29, 2016 - Washington State 35 vs. Oregon State 31
- Oct 17, 2015 - Washington State 52 vs. Oregon State 31
