How to watch Washington State vs. UCLA: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 19 Washington State (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Current Records: Washington State 3-0-0; UCLA 0-3-0

What to Know

UCLA fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will take on Washington State at 10:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. UCLA have not won a single game against Washington State in their most recent matchups, going 0-2 since 2015.

UCLA's rough patch got a bit rougher last week after their third loss in a row. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 14-48 walloping at Oklahoma's hands. UCLA's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Demetric Felton, who picked up 65 yards on the ground on 5 carries.

We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Washington State walked away with a 31-24 win over Houston. Winning may never get old, but the Cougars sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Washington State enters the game with 14 passing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. Less enviably, UCLA are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 263.30 on average. So the UCLA squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Clarence D. Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

Washington State have won both of the games they've played against UCLA in the last five years.