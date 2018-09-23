How to watch Washington vs. Arizona St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)

Current records: Washington 2-1; Arizona St. 2-1

What to Know

On Saturday, Arizona St. takes on Washington at 10:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona St. now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Arizona St. weren't quite San Diego St.'s equal in the second half when they met last week. Arizona St. fell to San Diego St. 21-28. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Manny Wilkins, who passed for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Washington had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-7 win over Utah. The success made it back-to-back wins for Washington.

Washington's win lifted them to 2-1 while Arizona St.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-1. In their win, Washington relied heavily on Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 143 yards and 1 touchdown. Arizona St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Huskies are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Sun Devils.

Last season, Washington were 6-6-0 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they were 7-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Arizona St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Washington.