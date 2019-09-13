How to watch Washington vs. Hawaii: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Hawaii football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Washington (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-1-0; Hawaii 2-0-0
What to Know
Hawaii have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Rainbow Warriors and Oregon State couldn't quite live up to the 78-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Rainbow Warriors skirted past Oregon State 31-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest two weeks ago, Washington was humbled last week. They lost 19-20 to California. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Huskies were the far and away favorite.
Washington's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Hawaii's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Huskies enter the matchup with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. But the Rainbow Warriors rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 9 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
