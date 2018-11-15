How to watch Washington vs. Oregon St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Washington Huskies (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Washington 7-3; Oregon St. 2-8
What to Know
Washington has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Oregon St. at 5:30 p.m. Washington has a defense that allows only 16 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
There's no place like home for Washington, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They snuck past Stanford with a 27-23 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 17-48 loss to Stanford. Oregon St. was down by 41-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Washington's win lifted them to 7-3 while Oregon St.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-8. If Washington wants to win, Washington will need to focus on stopping Oregon St.'s Trevon Bradford, who caught 5 passes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown, and Jake Luton, who passed for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 33 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Washington is 2-7-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington has won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 7 vs. Washington Huskies 42
- 2016 - Washington Huskies 41 vs. Oregon State Beavers 17
- 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 7 vs. Washington Huskies 52
-
