Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 22 Washington

Current Records: Stanford 1-2; Washington 3-0

What to Know

The Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Stanford Cardinal at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Last week, Washington narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Utah Utes 24-21. The Huskies were down 21 to nothing at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Washington's TE Cade Otton was one of the most active players for the team, catching eight passes for two TDs and 108 yards. Washington's win came on a 16-yard TD pass from QB Dylan Morris to Otton with only 0:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Washington's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Elijah Molden and DB Trent McDuffie.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Stanford and the California Golden Bears last Friday, but Stanford stepped up in the second half for a 24-23 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. RB Austin Jones was the offensive standout of the game for the Cardinal, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Stanford's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Golden Bears' offensive line to sack QB Chase Garbers four times for a total loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was DE Thomas Schaffer and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Schaffer through three games.

The Huskies are now a perfect 3-0 while Stanford sits at 1-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington enters the matchup with only 162.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation. Less enviably, Stanford is 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 229 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stanford have won three out of their last five games against Washington.