How to watch Washington vs. USC: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Washington vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Washington (home) vs. No. 21 USC (away)
Current Records: Washington 3-1-0; USC 3-1-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as USC and Washington will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. USC isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Trojans decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 106 yards in penalties. They walked away with a 30-23 win over Utah. USC can attribute much of their success to WR Michael Pittman Jr., who caught ten passes for 232 yards and one touchdown. That receiving effort made it the first game that Pittman Jr. has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Washington won the last time they faced BYU, and things went their way last week, too. Washington blew past BYU 45-19. With that victory, the Huskies brought their scoring average up a tier to 40.75 ppg.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans come into the contest boasting the 17th most passing yards per game in the league at 324.50. The Huskies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 10 passing touchdowns, good for 17th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Trojans.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Washington and USC both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 12, 2016 - USC 26 vs. Washington 13
- Oct 08, 2015 - Washington 17 vs. USC 12
