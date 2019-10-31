How to watch Washington vs. Utah: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. No. 9 Utah (away)

Current Records: Washington 5-3; Utah 7-1

What to Know

Washington won both of their matches against Utah last season (21-7 and 10-3) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Washington's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah at 4 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 35-31 to Oregon. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 24 carries, and QB Jacob Eason, who passed for 289 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, Utah simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat California 35 to nothing. RB Zack Moss had a stellar game for the Utes as he rushed for 115 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. QB Tyler Huntley's longest connection was to Moss for 69 yards in the first quarter. Moss ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Utah's win lifted them to 7-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington enters the game with only three interceptions, good for 13th best in the nation. But Utah is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Washington have won four out of their last five games against Utah.