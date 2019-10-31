How to watch Washington vs. Utah: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. No. 9 Utah (away)
Current Records: Washington 5-3; Utah 7-1
What to Know
Washington won both of their matches against Utah last season (21-7 and 10-3) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Washington's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah at 4 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 35-31 to Oregon. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 24 carries, and QB Jacob Eason, who passed for 289 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts.
Meanwhile, Utah simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat California 35 to nothing. RB Zack Moss had a stellar game for the Utes as he rushed for 115 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. QB Tyler Huntley's longest connection was to Moss for 69 yards in the first quarter. Moss ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Utah's win lifted them to 7-1 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington enters the game with only three interceptions, good for 13th best in the nation. But Utah is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Washington have won four out of their last five games against Utah.
- Nov 30, 2018 - Washington 10 vs. Utah 3
- Sep 15, 2018 - Washington 21 vs. Utah 7
- Nov 18, 2017 - Washington 33 vs. Utah 30
- Oct 29, 2016 - Washington 31 vs. Utah 24
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 34 vs. Washington 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan St. LB Bachie ruled ineligible
Bachie was a preseason first-team All-American
-
Narduzzi scares players on Halloween
The Panthers staffer had a little bit of fun this Halloween
-
Baylor vs. WVU odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Baylor vs. West Virginia game 10,000...
-
Marvin Harrison Jr. commits to Ohio St.
The Buckeyes are loading up on talent once again for their future classes
-
Virginia Tech schedules Bama, Ole Miss
There's also a mystery SEC opponent that will be added in the nearer future
-
Week 10 SEC picks against the spread
The loser of the rivalry game between the Gators and the Bulldogs will essentially be eliminated...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game