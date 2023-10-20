Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Oklahoma State 4-2, West Virginia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oklahoma State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Oklahoma State will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma State earned a 39-32 win over Kansas.

Ollie Gordon continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also picking up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gordon is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Rashod Owens also helped out as he racked up 112 receiving yards.

Oklahoma State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Collin Oliver and his 2.5 sacks.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Oklahoma State, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Alex Hale: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, West Virginia's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 41-39. West Virginia gained 153 more yards on the day, but it was Houston that made the best of use of them.

West Virginia might have lost, but man, Garrett Greene was a machine: he threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

With Oklahoma State's win and West Virginia's defeat, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

Oklahoma State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Oklahoma State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs West Virginia over their last five matchups.

Oklahoma State came up short against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 24-19. Can Oklahoma State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

West Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against West Virginia.