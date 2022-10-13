Who's Playing

Baylor @ West Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 3-2; West Virginia 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the West Virginia Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The matchup between West Virginia and the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with West Virginia falling 38-20 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. West Virginia was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for West Virginia, but they got scores from RB Justin Johnson Jr., RB Tony Mathis Jr., and WR Kaden Prather.

Meanwhile, Baylor came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago, falling 36-25. Despite the loss, the Bears got a solid performance out of WR Monaray Baldwin, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 174 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Baldwin has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

West Virginia is now 2-3 while Baylor sits at a mirror-image 3-2. West Virginia is 1-1 after losses this year, the Bears 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against Baylor.