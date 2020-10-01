Who's Playing

No. 7 Baylor @ West Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 1-0; West Virginia 1-1

What to Know

The Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Oct. 3 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Bears won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Baylor gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Kansas Jayhawks as they made off with a 47-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Baylor had established a 31-7 advantage. Baylor's RB Trestan Ebner was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, West Virginia might not have won anyway, but with 130 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. They fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 27-13. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of WR Winston Wright Jr., who caught four passes for one TD and 103 yards. Wright Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next game is expected to be close, with Baylor going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered a 17-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The Bears came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountaineers when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 17-14. Will Baylor repeat their success, or does West Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last five games against Baylor.