Who's Playing
No. 7 Baylor @ West Virginia
Current Records: Baylor 1-0; West Virginia 1-1
What to Know
The Baylor Bears and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Oct. 3 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Bears won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
Baylor gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Kansas Jayhawks as they made off with a 47-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Baylor had established a 31-7 advantage. Baylor's RB Trestan Ebner was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.
Meanwhile, West Virginia might not have won anyway, but with 130 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. They fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 27-13. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of WR Winston Wright Jr., who caught four passes for one TD and 103 yards. Wright Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
This next game is expected to be close, with Baylor going off at just a 3-point favorite. They covered a 17-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The Bears came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountaineers when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 17-14. Will Baylor repeat their success, or does West Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
West Virginia have won three out of their last five games against Baylor.
- Oct 31, 2019 - Baylor 17 vs. West Virginia 14
- Oct 25, 2018 - West Virginia 58 vs. Baylor 14
- Oct 21, 2017 - West Virginia 38 vs. Baylor 36
- Dec 03, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Baylor 21
- Oct 17, 2015 - Baylor 62 vs. West Virginia 38