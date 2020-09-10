Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ West Virginia

Last Season Records: West Virginia 5-7; Eastern Kentucky 7-5

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Mountaineers (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

West Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Eastern Kentucky to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep West Virginia from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 40.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.