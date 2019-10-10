How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 3-2-0; Iowa State 3-2-0

What to Know

West Virginia fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as West Virginia and Iowa State will face off at 4 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia will be home again for the second game in a row.

They scored first but ultimately less than Texas in their contest last week. The Mountaineers fell to Texas 42-31. T.J. Simmons and Austin Kendall were two go-getters for West Virginia despite the loss. The former caught seven passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, while the latter passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Kendall this season.

Meanwhile, Iowa State fell to TCU 17-14 when the two teams last met in September of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Cyclones blew past TCU 49-24. With that victory, the Cyclones brought their scoring average up a tier to 37.60 ppg.

Iowa State's win lifted them to 3-2 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 105 on average. On the other hand, the Cyclones rank seventh in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 327.60 on average. So the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.